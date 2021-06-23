Nine Hokies named to Phil Steele’s All-ACC Preseason Team
BLACKSBURG – Phil Steele announced Wednesday that nine Virginia Tech football players have been selected to his 2021 All-ACC preseason team, including two first-team honorees in DE Amaré Barno and TE James Mitchell. OL Brock Hoffman and DB Chamarri Conner earned second-team status, while OL Lecitus Smith and CB Jermaine Waller were named to the third team. LB Dax Hollifield, PR Tayvion Robinson and WR Tre' Turner rounded out Tech's contingent as fourth-team selections.hokiesports.com