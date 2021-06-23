Borsch leads Crimson track and field, takes 4th at state

At the beginning of the track and field season, Maple Grove sophomore Jordyn Borsch just wanted to make varsity. With this being her first track season, Borsch wasn’t expecting anything more than that. After the first couple of meets, she began putting in more work and gained experience on the varsity team. And by the end of the season, she stood on the podium at the state track and field championship as a medalist in the 400-meter dash.