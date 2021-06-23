Skating community shows up in droves for groundbreaking of new Skatepark

Carpinteria’s skating community showed up in droves to support the ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Carpinteria Skatepark on Monday. Over a hundred locals of all ages hopped on their skateboards, bikes, scooters and roller skates to join in the International Go Skate Day event, which started with a meet-up at The Good Plow (formerly Foster’s Freeze) and then a skate parade – complete with police escort – to the proposed skatepark location at the parking lot of Carpinteria City Hall, where there were ramps, rails and boxes for all skill levels to skate.