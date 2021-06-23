Cancel
Carpinteria, CA

Skating community shows up in droves for groundbreaking of new Skatepark

Coastal View
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarpinteria’s skating community showed up in droves to support the ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Carpinteria Skatepark on Monday. Over a hundred locals of all ages hopped on their skateboards, bikes, scooters and roller skates to join in the International Go Skate Day event, which started with a meet-up at The Good Plow (formerly Foster’s Freeze) and then a skate parade – complete with police escort – to the proposed skatepark location at the parking lot of Carpinteria City Hall, where there were ramps, rails and boxes for all skill levels to skate.

