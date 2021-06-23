Cancel
Gordon to leave Fox Sports booth for daily role at Hendrick

By Associated Press
wpsdlocal6.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jeff Gordon will leave the Fox Sports booth for a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman. Gordon will be second in command to majority owner Rick Hendrick. The new job positions the Hall of Famer to eventually succeed Hendrick at the top of NASCAR's...

