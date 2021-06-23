Space Delta 2 at Peterson AFB changes command
Story and photo by U.S. Space Force Senior Airman Andrew Bertain. Space Delta 2 - Space Domain Awareness held its change of command June 14 at Peterson Air Force Base. U.S. Space Force Col. Matthew Cantore relinquished command to incoming commander U.S. Space Force Col. Marc Brock. Prior to taking command of Space Delta 2, Brock was the chief of the Programs Division, Directorate of Plans, Programs and Financial Management, Headquarters Space Operations Command, also located at Peterson AFB.www.epcan.com