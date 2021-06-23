Cancel
Public Health

PPRBD office has re-opened to the public; plan review continues by appointment only

By Karin Hill
epcan.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pikes Peak Regional Building Department re-opened its doors to the public as of Monday. "With COVID numbers trending down and vaccination numbers continuing to increase, the decision was made to open back up to the public after more than a year of largely working remotely," a spokesperson said. "Although the office has remained fully operational during the pandemic, opening the office to the public gives customers yet another option to do business with us."

