Labor Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Prime Hospitality Services, LLC for Allegedly Failing to Properly Pay Employees
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against Prime Hospitality Services, LLC, alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Prime Hospitality Services, LLC, is currently pending in the Kern County Superior Court, Case No. BCV-21-101048. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.www.stamfordadvocate.com