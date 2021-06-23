Colo. Redistricting Commissions plan statewide tour prior to public hearings
The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions will hold public hearings on the preliminary maps for the state's eight congressional districts, as well as the 65 state house and 35 senate districts. These hearings will provide Colorado residents the opportunity to testify about their communities and communicate directly with the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions. Both commissions will convene jointly at each location to take testimony both in-person and remotely.