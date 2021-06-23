Cancel
Dallas, TX

Nearly a million Texans set to lose their entire unemployment benefit on June 26

WFAA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Reminder: If you are receiving unemployment in Texas, you are getting a pay cut later this week. Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling Texas out of the federal $300 weekly benefit on June 26. Some on unemployment will lose $300 per week. Others will lose their entire weekly payment....

www.wfaa.com
EconomyAS.com

What states have been sued after ending unemployment benefits?

Citing the need to get people back to work because of labor shortages, blaming overly generous federal unemployment benefits, 26 states have chosen to suspend federal pandemic unemployment compensation early. Workers in three states have not taken the decision lying down, filing lawsuits against their governors to continue payments, potentially more court filings could be on the way.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Extra Michigan Unemployment Benefits Ending

It's no secret that when the pandemic started that many people made more on unemployment than the salary they were making with the extra $600 a week. That was great because it kept most of us going. I was laid off from my job in Detroit for 4 months and it kept me afloat. I am sure the extra 300 a week folks have been getting now is a big help. Now with many businesses starving for workers, especially bars and restaurants, It may be coming to an end.
Pennsylvania StateEllwood City Ledger

Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania increased in last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania rose last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 44,112 in the week ending June 19, up from 29,589 the week before, the Labor Department said. There were 42,577 new claims in Pennsylvania at the same time last year.
PoliticsJezebel

Cutting Unemployment Benefits Isn't Solving Anything

I marvel at politicians’ and government officials’ insistence on reinventing the wheel, so to speak, to attempt to solve a problem when a much clearer answer lies in front of them. Usually, this impulse is cruel and willfully naive, as in the case of state governments cutting federal unemployment benefits in attempts to get people back to work. Thanks to new reporting from the New York Times, we can be even more certain that, in addition to it being morally reprehensible to deny people the benefits they need during an ongoing pandemic (or, really ever), it’s also an ineffective way to make those people return to the workforce. And in fact, the states that have done so may be doing worse than those that have continued to provide residents with unemployment insurance, with respect to attracting workers.
EconomyBeaumont Enterprise

Unemployment, temporary disability benefits rising

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders collecting unemployment benefits and temporary disability insurance are getting more in their checks starting next month, the state Department of Labor and Training announced Friday. For new claims with an effective date of July 4 or later, the maximum weekly benefit rate for unemployment...
Politicstowntalkradio.com

Jobless Texans will lose all federal unemployment benefits, including extra weekly $300, after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of the program

The extra $300 federal benefit will end June 26 for jobless Texans. Abbott also cut off another federal benefit that extended aid to gig workers, self-employed people and others who aren’t traditionally covered by unemployment insurance. From Texas Tribune. Jobless Texans will soon lose access to all additional federal unemployment...
Arkansas StateKYTV

Pandemic unemployment benefits in Arkansas set to end Saturday

(KY3) - Federal unemployment benefits that were established to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic end Saturday in Arkansas. After June 26, Arkansas will end its participation in the federal program that gives unemployed workers an additional $300 a week. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made an announcement last month about...
Orlando, FLWESH

$300 a week federal unemployment program ends this Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — People out of work in Florida will be losing a big chunk of money starting this weekend. The $300 per week unemployment benefits, funded by the federal government, will stop on Saturday. WESH 2's Bob Hazen explains what options there are for people who are still looking...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Georgians to lose payments as state ends expanded unemployment benefits

ATLANTA - More than 165,000 Georgians will make one more claim this week for expanded unemployment benefits before the program ends on Saturday. Georgia could keep using federal funding to pay the benefits through Sept. 6. But like 21 other Republican-led states, Georgia announced it was withdrawing from some or all of the programs early. Nine other states are ending benefits by the end of this week.