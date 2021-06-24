How Old Is Giulia in ‘Luca’? Her Age Isn’t the Only Surprising Thing About the Young Star

Amrit Maghera’s acting journey began nearly a decade ago. When she started her career, she dreamed of one day becoming a star. Not only has she accomplished that goal, but she’s become a star in more places than she probably ever imagined. Born and raised in England, Amrit has been a part of projects all over the world. No matter what she’s working on, she has always found a way to put on a memorable performance. Most people will remember her best for playing Neeta Kaur in the TV series Holyoaks. Since leaving the show in 2017, she has worked on a handful of other projects and she has some other things in the works. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Amrit Maghera.