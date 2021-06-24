Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

How Old Is Giulia in ‘Luca’? Her Age Isn’t the Only Surprising Thing About the Young Star

By Rachel Hunt
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Giulia Marcovaldo (Emma Berman) befriended Luca Pagura (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer) in Pixar‘s Luca movie, viewers were intrigued. Who is this new voice? Canadian actor Tremblay received recognition for his roles in Wonder and Room. Meanwhile, fans recognized Grazer from the Stephen King adaptations of the novel, It. However, there isn’t much information available about Berman. How old is Giulia in Luca? Why does her voice sound familiar? It turns out that her age isn’t the only surprising thing about her.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

108K+
Followers
64K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Jacob Tremblay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Canadian#Musical Rainbow Tea Party#The Shapes Picnic Basket#Pixar Luca#Italian#Russian#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Review: Pixar’s ‘Luca,’ only on Disney+, is brightly colorful but doesn’t go very deep

How would Pixar’s new, brightly colorful animated film “Luca” have performed as a theatrical-only release?. We’ll never know, but given the robust state of the box office since Memorial Day — especially for films that are not available on demand — Pixar’s parent company Disney might be second-guessing its strategy of releasing “Cruella” to theaters and Disney+ simultaneously (although there was a premium fee attached to the streaming option) and now relegating “Luca” exclusively to Disney+, free for subscribers.
MoviesABC13 Houston

Stars young and old shine in Disney-Pixar's delightful 'Luca'

June 18 marks the release of the next Pixar film from Disney, and "Luca" is the tale of a teenage boy coming of age on the Italian Riviera during a magical summer of adventure in a seaside town. It's a universal story set in a very specific time and place...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: Pixar's LUCA is a Wonderful Coming-of-Age Story About Friendship

Pixar has done it again! They’ve gone out and made another beautifully animated film that tells a wonderful, heartfelt story. Their new movie Luca tells a coming-of-age story about the curiosity of venturing out into the world, friendship, and doing whatever it take to get a Vespa. The movie stars...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amrit Maghera

Amrit Maghera’s acting journey began nearly a decade ago. When she started her career, she dreamed of one day becoming a star. Not only has she accomplished that goal, but she’s become a star in more places than she probably ever imagined. Born and raised in England, Amrit has been a part of projects all over the world. No matter what she’s working on, she has always found a way to put on a memorable performance. Most people will remember her best for playing Neeta Kaur in the TV series Holyoaks. Since leaving the show in 2017, she has worked on a handful of other projects and she has some other things in the works. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Amrit Maghera.
Moviesthefocus.news

What is Emma Berman's age? Meet the actor who plays Giulia in Pixar's Luca

Pixar’s Luca has just dropped on Disney Plus and fans are falling in love with Luca, Alberto, and the town of Portorosso. The film follows the adventures of Luca, a sea monster boy who can assume human form when out of the water. However, people have also become huge fans of Luca’s quirky friend Giulia. But what is the age of Emma Berman, the voice actor behind this character? We meet the San Franciscan newcomer.
Moviesanimesuperhero.com

Luca Stars Talk About How Quarantine Affected Voice Recording For Film

The 2020 pandemic affected a lot of things in the world of entertainment. Some known, some not known until much later. For example, many program had to have their seasons cut short due to lockdown restrictions. Then when they came back, they had shorter seasons than they usually would. But another department that was affected was that of voice acting. Because without having certain studios available to them, voice actors either had to wait to record their lines, or, record them in complete isolation. Which is what happened with the Pixar film Luca.
CelebritiesVillage Voice

Five Things You Must Know About Instagram Star Katie Williams

Instagram star Katie Williams is taking the internet (and the world) by storm with posts that capture her charm, beautiful physique, and daily life. Because she’s such an open book on her social media, one might think they know everything about the American beauty, but there’s a lot more to this Instagram influencer than meets the eye.
EntertainmentPosted by
Tri-Town News

Our Differences Equal Our Biggest Strength

A small Italian fishing community is on the lookout for sea monsters. After an encounter at sea, word quickly spreads that there are sea monsters on the loose and not knowing their intent, the community is afraid. But as we look beneath the surface, we find an enclave of these monsters who are less scary and more lovable friends in the new film Luca from Disney and Pixar, playing now on Disney+.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

New Pet Sematary movie casts Jackson White as a young Jud Crandall

Last month it was announced that screenwriter Lindsey Beer is set to make her directorial debut with a new Pet Sematary movie from Paramount Players, and now we have our first casting news which seems to confirm that the new film will serve as a prequel to the Stephen King tale.
MoviesJustice

Things Only Adults Notice In Luca

Luca, a young sea monster who lives with his parents and wonders what lies beyond the water’s surface in the very human realm of “the land monsters,” appears in Pixar’s third feature film about aquatic life. When he arrives, he meets Alberto, a sea monster who has established a home for himself on land. When they are dry, Alberto and Luca drive to the adjacent town of Portorosso, where they fantasise of purchasing a Vespa and travelling the globe together.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

STX Returns To The Movies With Jason Statham, Kristen Bell, Chris Pine And More

Myself and others have dispensed a lot of digital ink in regard to what the success of “movie a” or the failure of "movie b” means for the future of pandemic-era (and ideally post-pandemic) theatrical moviegoing. Sure, it’s great that F9 opened with $70 million domestic, Godzilla Vs. Kong stomped past $100 million in North America and Marvel’s Black Widow is tracking for an over/under $85 million launch next week. But those are among the safest franchises around. What does this mean for the old-school “movie-movie,” the star-driven programmer that was already on the commercial decline five years before Covid due to a demographic shift from theatrical moviegoing to streaming consumption. In that sense, one of the this summer’s happiest box office stories has been Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham’s Wrath of Man.
Celebritieswttspod.com

Martina Cariddi: How Old Is The Elite Star?

The age of Martina Cariddi will impress you because at 20 years of age she is already positioned as a benchmark. As we have previously informed you, one of the revelation Spanish actresses in recent days is Martina Cariddi, 20 years old, who appears in the new season of the Netflix series Elite.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Fear Street Trailer Teases The First Chapter Of Netflix’s Horror Trilogy

Ready for some summer scares? Then you’re in luck as Netflix is about to serve up a trilogy of linked horror movies over the next month. We’ve already had a trailer for all the Fear Street films, but this latest promo focuses on the first chapter in the series, titled Fear Street Part 1: 1994, teasing a 90s-set slasher flick that is probably more intense than folks might be expecting. Check out the trailer via the player above.
Posted by
HollywoodLife

Lucas Jagger: 5 Things To Know About Mick’s 22-Year-Old Son

Mick Jagger has raised 8 remarkable children — including 22-year-old son Lucas. Here’s everything to know about Lucas, including the details surrounding his recent ear surgery. Mick Jagger, 77, has one giant family. The legendary Rolling Stones rocker is dad to eight kids (with five different women), including his 22-year-old...