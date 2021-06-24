How Old Is Giulia in ‘Luca’? Her Age Isn’t the Only Surprising Thing About the Young Star
When Giulia Marcovaldo (Emma Berman) befriended Luca Pagura (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer) in Pixar‘s Luca movie, viewers were intrigued. Who is this new voice? Canadian actor Tremblay received recognition for his roles in Wonder and Room. Meanwhile, fans recognized Grazer from the Stephen King adaptations of the novel, It. However, there isn’t much information available about Berman. How old is Giulia in Luca? Why does her voice sound familiar? It turns out that her age isn’t the only surprising thing about her.www.cheatsheet.com