Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

These Beach Boys Went Hungry to Write 1 of Their Songs

By Matthew Trzcinski
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Beach Boys became a very successful classic rock band; however, one of their early hits left them hungry. They were unable to eat for a while because of a decision they made during the creation of the song. Here’s a look at one of The Beach Boys’ early hits — and how the public reacted to it.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

108K+
Followers
64K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#California Girls#The Beach Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Music
Related
Grand Island, NENorth Platte Telegraph

The Beach Boys to appear at The Heartland Events Center

GRAND ISLAND — As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group will pull into town to perform on Aug. 1 at The Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, the venue said in a press release. Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist...
MusicKentucky New Era

Elvie Shane on His Song “My Boy” | CMT Hit Story

Elvie Shane tells a stepfather’s story in his viral song “My Boy.”. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorites shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf. #ElvieShane #HitStory #CMT. SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: https://bit.ly/2EUv0Nc. For updates on all things country, follow CMT!
MusicVulture

Zadie Smith Helped Jack Antonoff Write a Bleachers Song

Jack Antonoff’s impressive Rolodex is far from secret. The Bleachers musician and super-producer has worked for some of the biggest names in pop music, from Taylor Swift to Lorde to Lana Del Rey. He got Bruce Springsteen himself to sing on the song “chinatown,” the first single off Bleachers’ upcoming third album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, out July 30. But the big names don’t stop there: Elsewhere on that album, Zadie Smith, the acclaimed writer of fiction and essays, has a songwriting credit. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Antonoff called opening track “91” “my favorite piece of writing on the record,” adding that “Zadie Smith, who I really love, kind of helped me frame it.” He continued that their collaboration was “remarkable, because I’ve never worked with someone who wasn’t in music.” Antonoff added that he more recently saw Smith near the recording studio Electric Lady in New York City and invited her in to hear some of the new album. “There was even a melody thing she had a note on,” he said, “which she was 100 percent right about.” Putting that past cabaret-singing experience to good use, we see.
MusicMercury News

Dive in: 9 Great songs for pool parties and beach trips

From Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to Adele’s “Water Under the Bridge,” H2O has long caught the attention of popular songwriters and musicians. The reasons, of course, are elemental. We need water to survive, thus it’s a great lyrical metaphor for all kinds of things we can’t do without — especially love. It also invokes such vivid imagery, leading artists to set their songs at beaches, rivers and lakes.
Memphis, TNKait 8

The Beach Boys to appear at the Soundstage at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - America’s award winning band, The Beach Boys are making their way to Memphis for the performance of a lifetime. The group will hit the stage July 29 at the Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis. The Beach Boys’ are famous for their first hit, “Surfin” which was...
MusicMLB

Indie artist writes love song about Acuña

If there is one fact that unites all of humanity, it's this: Music is the best vehicle for stories of unrequited love. "Over My Head" by Fleetwood Mac, "Dancing On My Own" by Robyn, heck the entire Smiths catalog are all bangers about the pains of falling for someone who can't love you back.
MusicMetalSucks

How to Write a Ghost Song

Perennial MetalSucks faves Raised by Owls — the same band that’s brought us entertaining videos such as “Being the Sound Engineer for Slipknot Before They Were Famous,” “What Happens When You See a Fellow Metalhead in Public,” and “How to Write a Five Finger Death Punch Song” — have returned with another amusing new video, “How to Write a Ghost Song.”
Theater & DancePosted by
American Songwriter

The Music Lab: Three Ways Writing for Sync Prepared Me to Write Hit Songs

When I lived in New York City, I was in the epicenter of the sync music world. Major ad agencies, TV/film studios, and a dizzying array of world-class recording studios surrounded me. And yet, I had never considered writing music for sync until the question was posed, “Can you write a song for a major ad campaign for OrangeCrush soda? Something rock. Something cool. Something…orange?”
Musicwfav951.com

Happy Birthday, Beach Boy Bruce Johnston!!!

Happy Birthday to Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys, who turns 79 on Sunday (June 27th). Johnston joined the group on April 9th, 1965 to become the permanent live replacement for the group's leader and bassist Brian Wilson, who had quit the road the previous December to focus solely on songwriting and producing. Soon after Johnston had joined, Wilson featured him prominently on the group's next single, 1965's Number Three hit "California Girls." Johnston's tenor voice was also notably featured in the fadeout of "God Only Knows" from the group's 1966 Pet Sounds album.
Musicpapermag.com

JORDY on Feeling Pressured to Write Straight Love Songs

JORDY is a big, bright new voice in pop, and the perfect artist to kick off your Pride weekend festivities with. Especially as his new track "Better In My Head," premiering with PAPER today, is written from the perspective of a musician navigating an industry that hasn't always supported its LGBTQ+ artists.
MusicPosted by
DoYouRemember?

The Beach Boys Were Inspired By One Particular Disney Song

Did you know that one of The Beach Boys‘ most popular hits was actually inspired by a Disney song? You may remember “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the movie Pinocchio. The song is very reminiscent of Disney and the opening notes are even featured at the beginning of many Disney films.
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Hear St. Vincent + More Cover Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’

Among the many artists featured on Metallica's upcoming Blacklist album are St. Vincent, Sam Fender and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, who've all just released covers of Metallica's "Sad But True." The covers were released shortly after Metallica shared their own alternate studio version of the song earlier today...
MusicYardbarker

The definitive Beach Boys playlist

The Beach Boys released their debut album Surfin' Safari in October 1962, but the title track and album opener was released in June of the same year. With "409" as its B-side, "Surfin' Safari" peaked at No. 14 on Billboard's Hot 100. Of the early surf-themed songs from the band, "Surfin Safari," perhaps more than any other tune of its type, encapsulated the surf culture of the time -- in a more mainstream and pop-tinged way.
MusicPopculture

Brett Young Says Songs Like 'Lady' Are 'the Reason I Write Music'

In April 2020, Brett Young released his single "Lady," a message to his daughter Presley that he wrote before she was born in October 2019. The song has since given Young another No. 1 hit, and has served as the soundtrack to a number of special moments in fans' lives, from the births of their own children to dances at weddings.
Los Angeles, CAKerrang

Listen to Metallica’s previously unreleased Sad But True demo

Ahead of the release of their massive Black Album boxset and The Metallica Blacklist on September 10, Metallica have shared a previously unheard demo version of Sad But True. The rough version goes by the name ​“take 36”, and was recorded at One on One Recording in Los Angeles, CA on February 5, 1991. It’s taken from the Rough & Alternate Mixes 2CD release of their Black Album remaster, which will consist of a ton of special and never-before-heard versions of Black Album material just like this.