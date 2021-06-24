PWPL Poets join in Art Week with Stump the Poet

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday afternoon people had a chance to stump some poets in downtown Marquette. It was part of Art Week. Two Poets and Authors from the Peter White Public Library, Marty Achatz and Janeen Rastall, were set up at the Rosewood Walkway taking suggestions from those passing by. They then had to come up with a poem within 10 minutes or face poetic shame. The goal behind ‘stump the poet’ is to show that poetry is an art form and can be for everyone.