Monmouth County, NJ

Pandemic over? These NJ government offices are still keeping out public

By Erin Vogt
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 7 days ago
State offices have remained largely closed to the public, even as COVID-19 metrics continue to drastically improve. And while people are taking off their masks at stores and restaurants, visitors to government buildings that are open to the public are largely expected to keep wearing them. In some counties, many...

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

