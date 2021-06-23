Cancel
Britney’s Conservatorship Sounds Even Worse Than We Imagined

By Claire Lampen, @claire_lampen
thecut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her own words, Britney Spears is absolutely “done” with the “abusive” conservatorship that’s placed control over her career, her finances, and her personal life firmly in the hands of attorneys and her father for the past 13 years. “I just want my life back,” she told California Superior Court...

www.thecut.com
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Justin Timberlake breaks silence on Britney Spears's shocking conservatorship battle

Justin Timberlake has spoken out in support of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears following her 30-minute address at her conservatorship court hearing on Wednesday. The Toxic singer pleaded with Judge Brenda Penny to end her 13-year conservatorship and made a number of shocking revelations, including that she has been forced to have an IUD to prevent her having any more children.
CelebritiesNYLON

Christina Aguilera Spoke Out About Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

Christina Aguilera is the latest celebrity to publicly support Britney Spears in the fight to end the conservatorship under her father, who currently control’s the singer’s assets and has the power to make all her life decisions. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'She should know we believe her': Nicky and Kathy Hilton support Britney Spears after singer referenced Paris Hilton's boarding school abuse claims in shocking conservatorship hearing

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her mother Kathy Hilton are supporting Britney Spears after the singer revealed a documentary by Paris Hilton was a deciding factor in speaking out against her 'abusive' conservatorship. In the documentary, I Am Paris, the heiress alleged to suffering years of abuse at a private school.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘We love you Britney!’ Mariah Carey and Halsey lead support for Britney Spears after conservatorship hearing

The entertainment world erupted with support for Britney Spears after the singer gave her 20-minute testimony at a special public hearing on Wednesday.“This is a watershed moment,” said ABC anchor Chris Connelly. “This is going to change the way people feel about Britney and her conservatorship.”"This is a watershed moment. This is going to change the way people feel about Britney and her conservatorship," @ChrisConnelly says after Britney Spears pleads for judge to end 13-year conservatorship. https://t.co/vINKeFQvuM pic.twitter.com/D6BULCmHRo— ABC News (@ABC) June 23, 2021Stars like Mariah Carey and Halsey chimed in. “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” wrote Carey...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
Kentwood, LAPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint She Wants out of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.