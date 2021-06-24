Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Durkan outlines plans for downtown Seattle recovery

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tC7ND_0adXzMJM00

SEATTLE — Seattle is hardly jam-packed, but there are signs of recovery.

To welcome both visitors and office workers back to downtown, Mayor Jenny Durkan on Wednesday said the city will spend $9 million of federal COVID-19 relief money on downtown recovery, holding “welcome back weeks,” cleaning up trash and graffiti and filling empty storefronts with pop-up businesses.

“This was a hard, hard 16 months. There’s no business, no worker, no family that wasn’t touched,” Durkan said.

The Downtown Seattle Association is spending another $3 million on events, park activations and beautifications.

The push comes at a time of public safety problems, including street crime, a fatal stabbing in City Hall Park, and someone throwing rocks off overpasses at cars traveling on I-5 near downtown.

Because of that, KIRO 7 asked Durkan if encouraging people to return downtown would be a tough sell.

“I think the best sell is what’s behind me now. It’s the people here. People are coming to Seattle,” Durkan said as she stood at the entrance to Pike Place Market.

To keep people coming, business leaders said the city government needs to take both public safety and homelessness seriously.

“We need to step up those efforts because we still have tent encampments in parts of downtown and people suffering in doorways, and that’s harmful to them and also harmful to our ability to reopen,” said Jon Scholes of the Downtown Seattle Association.

“Because we’ll probably run out of boats again,” Johnson said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
38K+
Followers
56K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Seattle#Seattle City#Cars#City Hall Park#Kiro 7#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle mayoral candidates debate downtown safety issues

SEATTLE — After a recent killing, judges at the King County Courthouse sent a letter, asking that neighboring City Hall Park be shut down and residents relocated. Also, a King County Council member wants Seattle to condemn the park. Today, six leading Seattle mayoral candidates participated in a forum sponsored...
Washington StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Q&A: Washington state’s reopening

WASHINGTON STATE — Washington state is reopening Wednesday, June 30 after more than a year of pandemic restrictions. Reopening means that, for the most part, the mask requirements, physical distancing requirements and capacity restrictions for venues and businesses will go away. Bars, churches, concert venues, restaurants, movie theaters and more can return to maximum capacity. Businesses are still allowed to set their own standards which can include continuing to require a mask or keeping capacity lower.