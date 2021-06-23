Cancel
New York's Covid State of Emergency Expires Thursday

By Jamie Bufalino
East Hampton Star
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen months after invoking emergency powers to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the state of emergency will end on Thursday. "The emergency is over," he said at a press conference. "The state of emergency that I had declared . . . it will not be renewed."

