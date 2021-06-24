Cancel
Market Bull Who Predicted Tech's Rebound Believes Wall Street May Avoid a Summer Setback

By Stephanie Landsman, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe predicted tech's recent comeback, and now Oppenheimer Asset Management's John Stoltzfus believes Wall Street can avoid an unnerving summer setback. He attributes tech's latest outperformance as a key reason why it could be a positive summer for investors. "That might be possible," the firm's chief investment strategist told CNBC's...

StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Drift Around Their Record Highs on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting around their record highs on Tuesday as Wall Street waits for the heavyweight economic data coming at the end of the week. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading after earlier adding to the all-time high it set a day earlier. Nearly as many stocks were rising within the index as falling, as weakness for several banks and utilities offset gains for tech companies.
StocksHerald & Review

These 3 Stocks Will Plunge 50% or More -- If You Believe Wall Street's Bears

There's a lot of controversy right now about stocks going through difficult times. Many institutional investors on Wall Street and elsewhere take the opportunity to take short positions against companies whose shares they anticipate falling precipitously from current levels. Yet the WallStreetBets phenomenon has crushed some major institutions that have tried using that strategy, sending some stocks sharply higher despite their challenges.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Meme Stocks Wall Street Believes are Too Expensive

Meme stocks typically gain popularity based on unbridled social media exchanges rather than on their fundamental strength and growth-potential analysis. This makes them highly speculative and susceptible to head spinning volatility. The skyrocketing rallies of Palantir Technologies (PLTR), BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), and Senseonics (SENS) on the meme craze have made them highly overvalued with respect to their growth potential, at least as indicated by the price targets set by Wall Street analysts. Hence, we think these stocks are best avoided now. Read on.Meme stocks have regained traction following the GameStop (NYSE:GME) short squeeze in January this year. Popularized by online community Reddit r/WallStreetBets, meme stocks have been major market movers over the past couple of months, with certain stocks garnering manifold gains. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian described meme stocks as the intersection of community and capital and social media and finance.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

S&P 500 hits another record as Morgan Stanley, Goldman, chipmakers soar

Adding to a string of recent highs, stocks surged higher on Tuesday after new consumer confidence data showed Americans feel the most optimistic about the economy since the start of the year last, fueling investor optimism ahead of the release of major economic reports in the coming days. Highlights. The...
StocksDetroit News

US stocks close mixed; banks gain after raising dividends

New York – Major U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street Tuesday, while gains for a handful of big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft nudged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite higher. That despite the fact that most stocks in the S&P 500 fell. The index closed up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. edges higher as S&P, Nasdaq rise to record closes

On Tuesday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had closed out the session in an affirmative territory, mostly buoyed up by the so-called tech-related growth stocks alongside Apple Inc following an upbeat US Consumer Confidence report, while benchmark S&P 500 had clocked a fourth straight session of record closing in a row.
Stocksetftrends.com

Banking ETFs to Consider as Big Banks Boost Dividends

Big banks are raising dividends, amid news that the June U.S. consumer confidence data hit its highest level since the coronavirus pandemic began. Banks have also passed their stress tests, heightening expectations for robust economic growth in Q2. While many of the biggest banking stocks are flat to lower on...
TechnologyInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Keeps Rising As Apple, iPhone Chipmakers Near Buy Points; Didi Prices $4 Billion IPO

Dow Jones futures rose slightly late Tuesday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, after the stock market rally closed Tuesday with tiny gains. Didi Global (DIDI), the world's largest ride-hailing operator, priced its IPO at the high end of its narrow range late Tuesday, with former rival Uber Technologies (UBER) owning a big stake.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Dividend Investors Are Sending Stock Markets Higher on Tuesday

The stock market continued to see some crosscurrents on Tuesday, but the overall mood was positive. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was up 128 points to 34,411, recovering a significant part of what it lost on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) climbed further into record territory by rising six points to 4,297. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) had to settle for a loss of 10 points to 14,491 after hitting its own record a day ago.
StocksDetroit News

Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street after big gains last week

Stocks were mixed to slightly lower in afternoon trading Monday, as traders reassessed their investments after the market’s big gains the prior week. Investors will be turning their attention to additional economic data, including Friday’s jobs report. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
StocksKenosha News.com

Most US stocks fall, but tech gains nudge Wall Street higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Most U.S. stocks are edging lower on Monday, but strength for several big tech companies is nevertheless nudging indexes a bit further into record heights. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading after bouncing between small gains and losses through the morning. It’s coming off an all-time high set on Friday as optimism builds about the strengthening economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer.
StocksFrankfort Times

Tech gains nudge S&P 500, Nasdaq further into record heights

NEW YORK (AP) — Strength for tech stocks nudged U.S. indexes a bit further into record heights Monday, more than making up for losses across much of the rest of Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 9.91 points, or 0.2%, to 4,290.61 after drifting between small gains and losses for much of the day. It added to its all-time high set Friday as optimism builds about the strengthening economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer.
Marketsthewealthrace.com

Dow Jones Futures: Covid Fears Shake Up Market Rally; Facebook Tops $1 Trillion; Tesla Rival Nio Flashes Buy Signal

Dow Jones futures tilted decrease Monday evening, together with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with banks in focus in a single day. The Nasdaq hit a brand new excessive in Monday’s inventory market rally, fueled by Fb (FB) and coronavirus performs. However the Dow Jones lagged as vitality, mining, monetary and journey shares slumped as Delta coronavirus circumstances enhance.