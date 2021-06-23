Ethel M. (Snyder) Gilsdorf
Ethel M. (Snyder) Gilsdorf passed away on June 18, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born in Perrysburg Township on September 12,1925 to Casper and Lillian (Burkhardt) Snyder & lived her childhood on the McCutchenville Road family home. Ethel attended St Rose Catholic Church’s grade school & graduated from Perrysburg High School— living her last few school years with a close family as a teenage “nanny”. She worked at Peters Stamping in Perrysburg and she & her sister Kate were “Rosie Riveter’s” during WW ll — taking hot shell casings off the line.www.sent-trib.com