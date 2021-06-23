Ethel M. (Snyder) Gilsdorf passed away on June 18, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born in Perrysburg Township on September 12,1925 to Casper and Lillian (Burkhardt) Snyder & lived her childhood on the McCutchenville Road family home. Ethel attended St Rose Catholic Church’s grade school & graduated from Perrysburg High School— living her last few school years with a close family as a teenage “nanny”. She worked at Peters Stamping in Perrysburg and she & her sister Kate were “Rosie Riveter’s” during WW ll — taking hot shell casings off the line.