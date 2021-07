Wilma J. Nye, 69, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday June 20, 2021. She was born October 18, 1951 to the late Lewis and Eva (Echelbarger) Nye. Wilma worked as a custodian at BGSU for many years before retiring in 2005. She was a member of the American Legion in Pemberville and NAMI of Wood County. She enjoyed spending time knitting and crocheting.