Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

In The Heights: 15 So You Think You Can Dance Dancers Who Appeared In The Movie

By Heidi Venable
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In the Heights was released this month in theaters and on HBO Max, and in adapting Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway sensation to the big screen, Miranda and his gang took full advantage of the larger canvas. The sensational In the Heights dancers and dance sequences are receiving rave reviews, and the man to thank might be a familiar name to some viewers. In the Heights choreographer Christopher Scott is well-known for his work on the Fox dance competition So You Think You Can Dance. Scott’s ability to fuse hip-hop with other genres made him a fan-favorite choreographer and earned him three Emmy nominations.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Nichols
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Jazz Dance#Contemporary Dance#Paciencia#Latin#Sytycd#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & DanceVanity Fair

'In the Heights' Choreographer Breaks Down Dance Scenes from Movies

'In the Heights' choreographer, Christopher Scott, reviews iconic dance scenes from films including 'In the Heights,' 'Singin' in the Rain,' 'Teen Beach Movie,' 'Grease,' and 'Stormy Weather.'. Transcript. Hey, Vanity Fair,. I'm Christopher Scott. Today, I'll be reviewing. iconic musical dance scenes. in film. [upbeat music]. First up, we got...
Moviespurewow.com

Who Is Anthony Ramos? Here’s Why You Recognize the ‘In the Heights’ Star

When In the Heights wasreleased, we spotted a few familiar faces in the main cast (such as creator Lin-Manuel Miranda). However, there was one character in particular that we recognized almost immediately and had that thought: Why does he look *so* familiar? See, Anthony Ramos is the leading man in this musical hit but this is actually not the only thing we've seen him in. So, we did a little research—keep scrolling down to learn all about the actor.﻿
Theater & Dancethefandomentals.com

‘In the Heights’ Will Have You Dancing in the Streets

In the Heights is one of those movies where you leave smiling like a fool. It’s not perfect, but its cinematic soul is so bright, and its heart so big it’s impossible not to forgive what few flaws it does have. Filled with love, regret, anger, heartbreak, and celebration, it is a film that possesses almost mythic restorative powers.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Anthony Ramos Reaches For New Heights on 'Love and Lies'

Anthony Ramos is already well-known thanks to his starring role in In the Heights, and with his second album Love and Lies he’s setting his sights on full-on pop stardom. For those expecting show tunes, you can exit stage left. Instead, the Broadway actor is on a different vibe with sexy R&B tracks, pop-and-lockable bangers, and Latin-influenced party jams.
MoviesPosted by
@wearemitu

Anthony Ramos Talks Sexy ‘Love And Lies’ Album And Leading Next ‘Transformers’ Movie

“In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos is aiming for pop stardom with his new album Love And Lies. The R&B crooner turns up the heat with the sexy LP that explores more genres like pop and Latin music influences. In an interview with Latido Music, Ramos talked about going from Broadway musicals to pop music, the inspiration for his new album, and starring in the next “Transformers” movie.
Moviesheyuguys.com

New trailer arrives for musical comedy series Schmigadoon!

AppleTV has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. The series is a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals and stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can’t leave until they find “true love.” The first season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Tommy Kail Discusses His History with the New Drama Book Shop & What He Has in the Works

With hits under his belt like In the Heights, Freestyle Love Supreme, Hamilton and Fosse/Verdon, Tommy Kail is a visionary director. The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Kail back where it all began: the Drama Book Shop. As previously announced, the new space for the treasured Theater District haunt is now owned by Kail and his Hamilton collaborators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller, as well as James L. Nederlander. Emmy-winning host Tamsen Fadal sat down with Kail at the brand new shop for a discussion about Kail's history with the institution—and his bright future.
Theater & Dancesparklyprettybriiiight.com

Dance! Sing! And fall in love in Schmigadoon!

Described as a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, Schmigadoon! centers around a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship as they accidentally discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”. The six-episode season...
CelebritiesSan Francisco Chronicle

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno should not have to apologize for ‘In the Heights’

Forty years ago this May, I heard a radio bulletin that Pope John Paul II had been shot in an assassination attempt, and that he was receiving emergency surgery at a hospital in Rome. The announcer mentioned the surgeon’s name, Francesco Crucitti, and in the split second it takes to think something without the mind censoring it, I thought, “Uh-oh, the pope’s dead.”
CelebritiesWUSA

Cecily Strong Talks Future on 'SNL' and Working on the Musical Comedy 'Schmigadoon!' (Exclusive)

Fresh off season 46 of Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong is starring in her first original series, a musical comedy titled Schmigadoon! While the actor has made a number of appearances on everything from Great News to Superstore, the Apple TV+ project marks the first time the longtime and Emmy-nominated SNL performer is stepping out on her own as the lead, playing one-half of a couple who gets stuck in a 1940s musical town during a backpacking trip to save their relationship.
Moviesgranthshala.com

‘In the Heights’: How Many ‘Hamilton’ Stars Appear in the New Movie?

For years, Broadway fans have been obsessing over every bit of Lin-Manuel Miranda. hamilton. The Tony-winning sensation made Miranda a household name. But his first acclaimed musical was actually In height. Like the Disney+ version of hamiltonThe former show finally has new fans, thanks to its film adaptation. But is there any connection between the two? In height film and original hamilton Broadway Cast?
CelebritiesVulture

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Will Finally Bring Plaza Suite to Broadway in 2022

The bedrock of a good marriage is a shared commitment to bringing the work of Neil Simon to a Broadway stage together, eventually. The Broadway production of Plaza Suite starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick as three different sets of couples will finally start performances at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway on February 25, 2022, with plans to open on March 28. That’s nearly two years after the production was first scheduled to premiere on March 13, 2020, the day before the industry shut down because of the COVID pandemic.
MoviesPolygon

Luca, Fatherhood, and every new movie you can watch at home this weekend

The past week has been a whirlwind of news for the entertainment world, and that’s on top of this year’s online E3 convention. With all the assorted buzz of new television shows, movies, anime, games, and what-have-you releasing over the course of the next year and beyond, it’s worth remembering that there are plenty of cool new things to watch that are available right now.
TV SeriesBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Made for Love, Starring Cristin Milioti & Billy Magnussen, Renewed for Second Season

Cristin Milioti & Billy Magnussen in "Made for Love" Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. HBO Max's half-hour series adaptation of Alissa Nutting's dark novel Made for Love has been renewed for a second season, Variety reports. Starring Tony nominees Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen as couple Hazel Green and Byron Gogol, respectively, the show also features Noma Dumezweni, the beloved star who earned a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Haven't binged season one yet? Check out the trailer below.