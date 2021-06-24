In The Heights: 15 So You Think You Can Dance Dancers Who Appeared In The Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In the Heights was released this month in theaters and on HBO Max, and in adapting Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway sensation to the big screen, Miranda and his gang took full advantage of the larger canvas. The sensational In the Heights dancers and dance sequences are receiving rave reviews, and the man to thank might be a familiar name to some viewers. In the Heights choreographer Christopher Scott is well-known for his work on the Fox dance competition So You Think You Can Dance. Scott’s ability to fuse hip-hop with other genres made him a fan-favorite choreographer and earned him three Emmy nominations.