Cynthia Bailey Causes More Speculation About Her Future on RHOA + Kandi Burruss Returning?

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot of speculation surrounding Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey are veterans on the show that have been able to use the platform to create more opportunities for their careers. And while they do have a lot of people who support what they bring to the show, there are also some fans who believe that it’s time for them to move on. In fact, NeNe Leakes recently said that Cynthia should have been fired from the show a long time ago. She also said that she believes that Cynthia won’t be asked back for the upcoming season.

