Form 4 HECLA MINING CO/DE/ For: Jun 21 Filed by: Lawlar Russell Douglas
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Prior to becoming Sr. Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, Mr. Lawlar was awarded (i) restricted stock units on June 19, 2018, (ii) June 21, 2019, and June 22, 2020. The restrictions lapsed on 1/3 of those vesting units (20,010 shares). Mr. Lawlar elected to have Hecla Mining Company withhold 6,258 shares to cover his tax liability.www.streetinsider.com