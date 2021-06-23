Caroline S. Walter, 76, of Bowling Green, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Caroline, or Carolyn as she liked to be called, was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Albert L. and Georgia (Overmeyer) Pultz. She married David L. Walter on December 30, 1961 in Bowling Green and he died in 2007. She is survived by three sons; David (Maureen), Richard (Jackie Miller) and Bryan Walter all of Bowling Green; sister Ann Northrop of Winterhaven, Florida; brother Ron (Carolyn) Pultz of Bowling Green; three grandchildren: Carly Walter of Columbia, South Carolina and Cameron (Hannah) Walter of Barberton, Ohio and their mother Jodie Wint of Bowling Green, and Alan Pixley. She held a special place in her heart for her great niece Tabitha Collins of Bowling Green and her great nephew A.J. Adams of Berkeley, California, and their parents Andrea Adams and Tom (Delaine) Adams of Bowling Green. Carolyn was preceded in death by brothers George, Albert, Marion, John, and Robert Pultz.