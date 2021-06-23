Vacation Bible School
The following organizations are hosting Vacation Bible Schools (VBS) and similar programs this summer. If your church would like to add a listing, email [email protected]. The Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps (208 Cunningham Drive in Security) will host VBS July 12-15, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.. Children in kindergarten-middle school can participate; high school students are encouraged to volunteer. To enroll, visit the office during business hours (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m-3 p.m., closed for lunch noon- 1 p.m.) or call 719-382-1182.www.epcan.com