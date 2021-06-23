Kevin Durant Compiled Historic Playoff Run

Kevin Durant was at CitiField for the Mets game Wednesday night, watching the Amazin’s beat the Braves. It’s been only four days since his noble effort at Barclays Center in Game 7 vs. the Bucks. Instead of taking time off, KD will be traveling to Las Vegas two weeks from now to begin his pursuit of a third Olympic gold medal. That would tie him with Carmelo Anthony for the most golds in the history of The Games. He also is within 25 points of Melo’s all-time Team USA’s Olympic scoring record. Moreover, he just likes to ball.