Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kevin Durant Compiled Historic Playoff Run

By Jun 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter
NBA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant left behind indelible moments and unimpeachable numbers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The last game, Brooklyn’s 115-111 Game 7 loss against the Bucks, featured both. Durant’s final points of the season came on a 23-foot, turnaround jumper with one second remaining. Had Durant’s toes landed a few inches further back after the spin it would have been a series-clinching 3-pointer. It gave Durant 48 points, the most ever scored in a Game 7.

www.nba.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Playoff Games#Nba Mvp#Nba Playoffs#Bucks#Celtics#Nba Finals Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This Kevin Durant shoe size detail has fans so upset

A funky quirk about Kevin Durant’s shoe size has some fans really upset. Durant scored 48 points in his Brooklyn Nets’ 115-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime of Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Saturday night. Durant sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beating jumper from deep at the end of regulation.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

PJ Tucker On Kevin Durant: "Me And Kevin Fight Every Year..."

In what has been a bitter seven-game series between the Bucks and Nets, one of the more intriguing storylines is the dynamic between Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker, who seem to take frequent jabs at each other on the court. While not really rivals, it wouldn't be far-fetched to call...
NBAnewsbrig.com

Kevin Durant will ‘lead’ Nets to win over Bucks

Kyrie Irving is out and James Harden may be compromised, but Jeff Green remains confident the Nets will win Saturday night’s do-or-die Game 7. He says Kevin Durant won’t let it go down any other way. “I believe you guys have seen throughout his career what he’s capable of and...
NBAwmleader.com

Kevin Durant deserves a pass this time — but not in Game 7

MILWAUKEE — Kevin Durant deserves a pass for Game 6, no questions asked. It is a remarkable concession for a superstar who blew an opportunity to close out a playoff opponent in these win-or-else times, but that was the defining truth of Bucks 104, Nets 89. How could any human...
NBAarcamax.com

Kevin Durant, James Harden commit to playing in Olympics

The Nets’ stars didn’t win a championship for Brooklyn, but they’re going to try to win one for America. Both Kevin Durant and James Harden have committed to Team USA’s men’s national basketball team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. It is unclear whether Kyrie Irving intends to play after a severe ankle sprain in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks left him in a walking boot. The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23 and end on Aug. 8.
NBAnetsdaily.com

Timeline: Kevin Durant’s Olympic journey begins anew

Kevin Durant was at CitiField for the Mets game Wednesday night, watching the Amazin’s beat the Braves. It’s been only four days since his noble effort at Barclays Center in Game 7 vs. the Bucks. Instead of taking time off, KD will be traveling to Las Vegas two weeks from now to begin his pursuit of a third Olympic gold medal. That would tie him with Carmelo Anthony for the most golds in the history of The Games. He also is within 25 points of Melo’s all-time Team USA’s Olympic scoring record. Moreover, he just likes to ball.
NBAESPN

NBA playoffs 2021: By the tip of Kevin Durant's shoe, the Milwaukee Bucks are finally halfway to their goal

The game could've been a movie, the action on the sidelines a soap opera and the dialogue between Kevin Durant and his longtime friend P.J. Tucker a stage play. But for all the drama that spilled on the floor Saturday night in an epic overtime Game 7 that saw the Milwaukee Bucks outlast the Brooklyn Nets 115-111, all the exhaustion that led to fatigue and respect-filled hugs afterward, this was the bottom line: The Bucks' stars are healthy, and they're in the conference finals.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant's Olympic Intentions Revealed

Kevin Durant put up 48 points yesterday in what was the greatest Game 7 performance in NBA history. Unfortunately, it was not enough to get his Nets past the Milwaukee Bucks. This means the Nets are eliminated from the postseason and now, Durant can enjoy some time off. Immediately following his elimination, there was some chatter about the Olympics which go down in a month from now, and whether or not KD would decide to participate.
NBAchatsports.com

Book: Knicks desperately tried to stop Kevin Durant from joining Nets

In his new book, “Can’t Knock the Hustle: Inside the Season of Protest, Pandemic, and Progress with the Brooklyn Nets’ Superstars of Tomorrow,” Matt Sullivan writes about how the Knicks went to extremes to keep Kevin Durant from joining the Nets, going as far as trying to convince KD’s father that the Garden was where he should play.
NBAhypebeast.com

Is Kevin Durant the Greatest NBA Player of Our Time?

Kevin Durant, a snipe shooter in his own realm, had arguably the game of his life during Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals. In 2019, all odds were against Durant, having ruptured his achilles tendon, an injury that has the potential to destroy many professional athletes’ careers. However,...
NBANewsday

The good news for Nets and Kevin Durant? Game 7 is a Brooklyn thing

When the Nets had to have it in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Bucks to keep their NBA title hopes alive, Kevin Durant played the game of his life, James Harden came off the injury list to play 46 minutes on an injured right hamstring and they found a way to win.
NBAWSLS

Reports: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker to commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker are reportedly expected to head to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics in July. Durant and Booker will join Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal on the team with hopes of extending the United States' gold medal streak to four straight Olympics. Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski were first to report the news of Durant and Booker joining Team USA.
NBANew York Post

Kevin Durant could still surpass LeBron, Jordan as NBA’s GOAT

Up front, understand that Kevin Durant does not have much use for your conversation about the greatest NBA players who ever lived. “Being The GOAT isn’t something that moves me,” he once tweeted. And that’s fine. Durant does not have to participate in any such public discourse. But despite his...