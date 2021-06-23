Kevin Durant Compiled Historic Playoff Run
Kevin Durant left behind indelible moments and unimpeachable numbers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The last game, Brooklyn’s 115-111 Game 7 loss against the Bucks, featured both. Durant’s final points of the season came on a 23-foot, turnaround jumper with one second remaining. Had Durant’s toes landed a few inches further back after the spin it would have been a series-clinching 3-pointer. It gave Durant 48 points, the most ever scored in a Game 7.www.nba.com