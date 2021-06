Texas native De'Anthony Gatson announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday June, 22. In a heartfelt social media post the three-star athlete wrote, "First and foremost I would like to thank God and Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior...He has gave me everything i've ever asked and worked for!!...I would also like to thank EVERY COLLEGE that has offered me & gave me the opportunity to play at their school.. So many GREAT coaches i've had [the] change to meet and talk to," said Gatson.