Special Weather Statement issued for Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Conecuh; Covington; Escambia; Monroe STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL MONROE...NORTHEASTERN ESCAMBIA...CONECUH AND WEST CENTRAL COVINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 706 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were scattered along a line extending from 7 miles west of I65 And US 84 to 4 miles northeast of Castleberry to 13 miles southwest of Red Level. These storms were moving southeast at 5 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Evergreen, Castleberry and I65 And US 84.