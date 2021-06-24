Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTHERN CAMPBELL COUNTY At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Powder River Rest Area to 14 miles north of Savageton to 6 miles northwest of Reno Junction. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wright, Savageton and Reno Junction. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 97 and 117.