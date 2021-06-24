Special Weather Statement issued for Grande Ronde Valley, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL UNION AND NORTHWESTERN WALLOWA COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM PDT At 507 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Minam, or 23 miles northeast of La Grande, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elgin, Wallowa, Minam and Flora.alerts.weather.gov