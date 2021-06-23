County scattered with old, sturdy, kit-built catalog homes
Homeowners in record numbers are launching house building, repair and remodeling projects, and feel justifiably proud of their accomplishments. But as intrepid DIY-ers go, these folks can’t hold a candle to a particular set of early 20th century homeowners – the catalog kit home folks. Those are the people who ordered an entire house in kit form from Sears, Montgomery Ward or another catalog company, then assembled it piece-by-piece onsite.www.myleaderpaper.com