A man has been shot and killed by police at a property in Milton Keynes where a second man in his 30s was also found dead and a young child was found with serious injuries.Police were called to the address in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, at around 9.40am on Saturday over a “serious disturbance” and made a forced entry to a property. The man who was shot, and confirmed dead on the scene, was in his 20s.Officers deployed a taser before shots were fired, Thames Valley Police (TVP) confirmed in a statement.The man then received first aid and treatment from...