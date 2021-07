KINGSPORT – Symphony of the Mountains’ celebrated string ensemble, the “Mountain Strings,” goes on the road this month playing eight concerts in three states. Thanks to special grants the group will present free concerts in Jonesville and Big Stone Gap, VA on Saturday, June 26 as well as on June 27 in Kingsport and Bristol. They will also play two ticketed concerts in Banner Elk, NC on June 28 sponsored by the FORUM at Lees-McRae College.