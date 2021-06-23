Health officials warn about COVID-19 Delta variant

The Jefferson County Health Department is warning residents about the COVID-19 Delta variant (B.1.617.2). “The Delta variant has been detected in Missouri,” Health Department epidemiologist Sara Wilton said. “We have not yet received any reports from the state of this variant being detected in Jefferson County; however, because of the time it takes to sequence a sample, we may not be notified that a person had a particular variant until weeks after a person tests positive.”