Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, MO

Health officials warn about COVID-19 Delta variant

By Katelyn Mary Skaggs
myleaderpaper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jefferson County Health Department is warning residents about the COVID-19 Delta variant (B.1.617.2). “The Delta variant has been detected in Missouri,” Health Department epidemiologist Sara Wilton said. “We have not yet received any reports from the state of this variant being detected in Jefferson County; however, because of the time it takes to sequence a sample, we may not be notified that a person had a particular variant until weeks after a person tests positive.”

www.myleaderpaper.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, MO
Health
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Jefferson County, MO
Government
City
Delta, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Delta, MO
Government
Delta, MO
Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Coronavirus
County
Jefferson County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssm Health#Covid 19#Cdc#Covid#Ssm Health#The Health Department#Cdc#White House#Pfizer#Johnson Johnson#Navigator#Comtrea#Mercy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Highly contagious Delta variant is in Arizona; health experts say numbers could surge

PHOENIX - The threat of the Delta variant has some health officials rethinking COVID-19 measures, even among vaccinated people. A new study suggests vaccines like those from Moderna and Pfizer provide long-lasting immunity, but citing the dangers of the Delta variant, the World Health Organization says vaccinated people should continue to wear masks consistently in public spaces where social distancing is not an option.
Hartford, CTNBC Connecticut

State & Health Care Systems Aim To Preserve COVID-19 Vaccines

The state's Department of Health is working to ensure vaccines are going into arms instead of going into the trash. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the expiration dates for Johnson and Johnson vaccines by six weeks. After the decision, CT DPH began working with local health care systems to create a plan if and when there is a need or excess amount of vaccines.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 could be headed to a scary place

As COVID-19 vaccine coverage expands in the U.S. and we get back to some semblance of normalcy, there is a high risk of sleepwalking into a catastrophic next phase of the pandemic and a return to lockdowns. It is likely that variants will emerge that evade all existing vaccines. The...
Cowley County, KSctnewsonline.com

Vaccination urged as concerns intensify over Delta variant

Kansas officials are pleading with residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine and protect themselves from the dangerous Delta variant sweeping through the Midwest. The variant appears to be far more contagious than any other strain to emerge since the start of the pandemic. The original virus and its mutations have killed 5,150 Kansans as of Monday.
Mexico, MOMexico Ledger

COVID variant detected at Mexico wastewater plant

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services last week issued a Health Advisory in relation to the emergence of the Delta (India) COVID-19 variant strain in the state. Samples from 23 wastewater treatment facilities across the state revealed the presence of the Delta variant in 16 plants, including Mexico.
Mobile County, ALutv44.com

Why there's conflicting mask guidance from the WHO and CDC

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Conflicting guidance from the World Health Organization and the CDC. The WHO recommends putting the mask back on even for those who are vaccinated to help slow the spread of the Delta variant. Health officials say the variant was first identified in India and is...
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

Delta variant arrives here

The Delta variant of Covid-19 has shown up in Hampshire County. The Health Department here was notified Monday that the variant, known as B.1.617.2, was detected through routine screening. The Delta variant spreads faster than the original Covid-19 strain that has plagued the nation for the last 15 months. The...
Rock County, WIwclo.com

Health Department urges holiday travelers to play it safe

The Rock County Public Health Department is reminding holiday travelers to check the COVID-19 conditions at their destination frequently. Administrative Services Supervisor Seth Loncar says masks are still required on planes, trains, and buses. Loncar says people who are not yet vaccinated should continue to mask up whether there is...