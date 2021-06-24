Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why a Hall of Fame receiver paid a visit to South Carolina football program

By Lou Bezjak
CharlotteObserver.com
 6 days ago

The South Carolina football team got a visit from a Hall of Famer on Wednesday. Former Detroit Lions All-Pro receiver Calvin Johnson paid a visit to the Gamecocks and spoke with the team. USC players posted pictures with the soon-to-be inducted Hall of Famer on social media and analyst Shaq Wilson posted a video of Johnson’s visit. Johnson spoke to the team on topics such as controlling your attitude and effort each day in practice and when they are away from the field.

www.charlotteobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Moore
Person
Jessica Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#Football Team#American Football#Detroit Lions#Gamecock#Sandy Creek High School#The Hall Of Fame#Espn#Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLmontanarightnow.com

MT Pro Football Hall of Fame: Shane Collins

A highly coveted three-sport athlete out of Bozeman who found success early on in the NFL. Today's Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee is Bozeman's Shane Collins.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: areas where the team will improve, decline in ’21

Where will South Carolina football improve in ’21? Where will it decline?. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for year one under head coach Shane Beamer, and they’ll be focusing on improving upon a two-win campaign in 2020. A lot has changed over the last few months. The Gamecocks have seen players leave the program, had newcomers find a home on campus, and welcomed in a completely new coaching staff.
Hastings, NEYork News-Times

Andy Vrbka enshrined in Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame

HASTINGS - Three coaches and 11 players have been named to the 2020-21 Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held Saturday, June 19th at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings, Nebraska. The Hall of Fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man...
College SportsUSA Today

Latest top recruits visiting Georgia football program

The Georgia Bulldogs have had a busy, yet largely unsuccessful month of June in terms of recruiting. Yes, Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia opened the month with a pair of huge transfers, but the Dawgs have lost a couple of commitments and missed out on an in-state five-star.
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - COACH JIM COLE – HAYES CENTER

COACH JIM COLE – HAYES CENTER HIGH SCHOOL. In 1980, Jim witnessed 8-Man Football for the very first time and fell in love with the game. He went on to dedicate 28 years of his life to his Hayes Center Cardinal players and 8-man football. In a career that lasted from 1980 to 2007, Coach Cole compiled a spectacular coaching record of 211 wins and 113 losses. During that span, he led 19 of his teams to the state playoffs, with four of those squads reaching the state semi-finals (1988, 1996, 1997, 1998). He was also named as an assistant coach in the 1994 Eight Man All-Star Game and later served as head coach of the West in 1999.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: Can Gamecocks be next first-time national champion?

Can South Carolina football become next first-time champion?. There hasn’t been a first-time national champion in college football since Steve Spurrier and the Florida Gators won the program’s first title back in the 1996 season. Since then, it’s been the familiar faces taking home the hardware. The Gamecocks have yet to notch the sport’s top feat. They’ve come close a couple of times, finding themselves ranked among the nation’s top five teams in 1984, 2012, and 2013, but ultimately falling short of a championship.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Meet the Black College Football Hall of Fame 2021 Class

Here’s a look at the 2021 Black College Football Hall of Fame and some of the best HBCU football players in history. Yesterday saw the official enshrining of the 11th Black College Football Hall of Fame class. The 2021 class includes five players from the SWAC and SIAC respectively and a head coach that won seven CIAA championships in his career.
NFLallmediany.com

Football: NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame Host Inaugural General Manager Forum and 4th Quarterback Coaching Summit

-posted by Daniel Mogollon, Staff Writer; Image: Baltimore Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome’s with 2018 first-round pick Lamar Jackson. (Image Source: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo) In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the NFL today announced the inaugural OZZIE NEWSOME GENERAL MANAGER FORUM and the fourth annual...
College SportsCharlotteObserver.com

Taking stock of South Carolina’s receivers heading toward fall camp

South Carolina’s offense continues to take shape. First-year offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has spent the spring and the bulk of the summer instituting his new system in Columbia. With it, the Gamecocks figure to be a force in the run game given the three-headed attack of senior Zaquandre White, junior Kevin Harris and second-year freshman MarShawn Lloyd.
Fayetteville, WVwoay.com

Fayetteville High School football great inducted into WVSACA Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – During halftime of the North-South Football Classic, three new members were inducted into the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. That included Jody McKown, a former All-State football player at Fayetteville High School. After a decorated prep career across three different sports, McKown...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: Peyton Williams commits to Gamecocks

South Carolina football adds another ’22 DB. The Gamecocks landed a commitment over the weekend from defensive lineman Jamaal Whyce, who opted to make his college pledge on Father’s Day, choosing South Carolina over offers from Alabama, Florida, and Miami. On Monday, the coaching staff nabbed another defensive commitment, this time in the form of Petyon Williams, a three-star safety from the state of Texas.
EnvironmentScarlet Nation

Storms in the Southland - Why South Carolina left the ACC

* An excerpt from the forthcoming book "The Wilderness - South Carolina Athletics in the Independent Era (1971-1991)*. The Atlantic Coast Conference was formed by the four North Carolina members for the benefit of the North Carolina members. They needed USC, Clemson, Maryland and Virginia (a late joiner) to fill out a decent conference. But the outsiders were supposed to be step-children, to be seen and not heard.”
College SportsScarlet Nation

Monroe Freeling: South Carolina visit 'changes my mindset on them'

Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was at South Carolina Thursday for the first time since the new staff took over and loved the new vibe from the program. "It feels very different," Freeling said. "It's a lot better than it was, I...
Ohio Statenewswatchman.com

2020 College Football Hall of Fame Spotlight: Keith Byars

Introducing KEITH BYARS - Ohio State University - Running Back, 1982-85 ... The recruiting world may have been different four decades ago, but it was no less intense. The phone rang inside the Byars’ home in Dayton, Ohio, in January of 1982, just before national signing day. Keith Byars’ sister answered, then shouted that “Coach Hayes” was on the phone. Keith thought it was a joke, but when he got on the phone, he recognized the same voice he had been hearing all his life while watching Ohio State games as a child.