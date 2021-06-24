Why a Hall of Fame receiver paid a visit to South Carolina football program

COACH JIM COLE – HAYES CENTER HIGH SCHOOL. In 1980, Jim witnessed 8-Man Football for the very first time and fell in love with the game. He went on to dedicate 28 years of his life to his Hayes Center Cardinal players and 8-man football. In a career that lasted from 1980 to 2007, Coach Cole compiled a spectacular coaching record of 211 wins and 113 losses. During that span, he led 19 of his teams to the state playoffs, with four of those squads reaching the state semi-finals (1988, 1996, 1997, 1998). He was also named as an assistant coach in the 1994 Eight Man All-Star Game and later served as head coach of the West in 1999.