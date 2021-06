Chris Taylor. Ernie Clement. And now Kyle Teel. Each one of those players has made a monster play to send the Virginia baseball team to Omaha, and the first year utility man added his name to that prestigious list on Monday afternoon with one swing of the bat. Down 2-1 to Dallas Baptist in the bottom of the seventh inning, Teel stepped into the batter’s box. It was an elimination game — Virginia’s sixth of the 2021 postseason — and the Cardiac Cavaliers had always managed to find a way to win with their backs against the wall.