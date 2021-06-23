The Elder Care Services Market To Revolve Around Substantial Growth In The Next Decade
Global revenue of the elder care services market reached ~US$ 1 Bn in 2018, disclosed the new research study by Persistence Market Research (PMR). According to the report, the institutional elder care services segment is expected to witness a CAGR of ~ 8% in the forecast period (2019-2029), primarily due to significantly including all nursing, medical clinic diagnostics and laboratory service, and other emergency room services.ksusentinel.com