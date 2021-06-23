Train derailment near Hillsdale

View more in
Hillsdale, WY
Celebrities|Posted byNBC News
60 women accused Bill Cosby. His conviction had been considered a big win for #MeToo
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated the aggravated assault conviction of Bill Cosby on Wednesday, overturning what had been considered a milestone win in the long and difficult battle for dozens of women who had accused the comedian. The comedian, now 83, has been accused by 60 women of misconduct including...
POTUS|Posted byReuters
Trump's company braces for expected unveiling of criminal tax charges on Thursday
NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Manhattan are expected to unveil criminal charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The charges, which were filed on Wednesday but remained sealed, are...
New York City, NY|CBS News
Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Law Enforcement|Posted byReuters
Nine police among 17 hurt in illegal fireworks blast in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, July 1 (Reuters) - A haul of confiscated fireworks exploded on Wednesday as police in Los Angeles were trying to dispose of it safely, injuring 17 people including six civilians and damaging cars and buildings, authorities and media said. At least nine Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers...
POTUS|Posted byCBS News
Donald Rumsfeld, former Defense secretary, dies at 88
Donald Rumsfeld, the former Defense secretary who oversaw the U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq, died at the age of 88.
Cycling|Posted byABC News
Spectator arrested for causing massive Tour de France crash
Three riders since withdrew from the race, according to the organizers.
Celebrities|Posted byCBS News
Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony
Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.
Colleges|Posted byCBS News
UNC trustees approve tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones after students removed from meeting
Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill approved tenure Wednesday for Pulitizer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, capping weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials. The board voted 9-4 to accept the tenure application at a...
World|Posted byReuters
Analysis: Kim's reshuffles serve to keep North Korea elite in line as crises mount
SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - What may be the most significant reshuffle of top North Korean officials in years by leader Kim Jong Un serves as a warning to the ruling elite, analysts say, including those he accused this week of causing a "great crisis" with coronavirus lapses. Kim called...
Presidential Election|Posted byThe Hill
Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee
Only two of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), backed creating a select committee to investigate the attack on the Capitol. While 35 House Republicans voted last month to create an...