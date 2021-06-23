The Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market To Stand Out With Exceptional Growth In The Next 10 Years
The current research report by Persistence Market Research (PMR) unveils global revenue of neonatal hearing screening devices is expected to touch US$ ~ 57 Mn, by the end of 2029. Moreover, it is also anticipated that the market sector for neonatal hearing screening devices is expected to grow with a CAGR of ~ 5% in the forecast period of 2019 – 2029, according to the PMR’s research report.ksusentinel.com