Torrington, WY

Eastern Wyoming College Victim of Cybersecurity Attack

By Penny Merryfield
pinebluffspost.com
 7 days ago

Torrington, Wyoming, June 22, 2021 - Officials at Eastern Wyoming College (EWC) have announced that a cybersecurity attack received early this morning has currently disabled the College’s computer, phone and email systems. Investigations are currently underway to appropriately determine the extent of the cyber-attack. College officials are working with local law enforcement agencies, the Department of Homeland Security, local IT professionals and state IT professionals.

