Eastern Wyoming College Victim of Cybersecurity Attack

Loras College is pleased to announce a partnership with Cybint, a leading global cyber education training company, to offer the Cybint Cybersecurity Bootcamp to close the cybersecurity employment gap in Iowa. Applications are currently being accepted for the first Bootcamp beginning July 12, as well as for a second Bootcamp beginning in late August. Prior IT or cybersecurity experience is not required, and the Bootcamp is open to anyone with at least a high school diploma. The fully-online Bootcamp can be completed in just 24 weeks.