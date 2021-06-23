Age-Defying Pro Athletes Are Beating Father Time This Way
The professional sports leagues are rife with examples of athletes who are bending the aging curve. They include Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady, who at 43 won his seventh Super Bowl title last February; 39-year-old Serena Williams, who earlier this year at the Australian Open became the oldest active tennis player to advance to a Grand Slam semifinal; and Albert Pujols, the 41-year-old Los Angeles Dodger who has 10 home runs so far this season.ptproductsonline.com