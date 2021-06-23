Age-Defying Pro Athletes Are Beating Father Time This Way

Anyone who takes the enjoyment out of this poor woman's suffering is truly evil. While I don't agree with her eventual dropout, approach, or statement I wholeheartedly respect it. We all truly never know the suffering others are experiencing, so it's best to treat everyone as if they need help, not shaming, ignoring, or slandering. If you haven't heard of Naomi Osaka lately or the news surrounding her, more likely you've been oblivious to the story surrounding her and her mental health.