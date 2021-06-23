It Happened Here

Jessica S. Waddell, 36, of 2995 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged about 11:25 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Police responded to a crash on Bachman Drive at Tusculum Boulevard. Waddell “stated she had taken a pill that made her sleepy,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Waddell did poorly on field sobriety tests. A witness told police that the sport utility vehicle driven by Waddell went down an embankment “crashing into the shoulder of Bachman Drive.” A police crash report said Waddell was westbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway and turning onto Tusculum Boulevard when she went off the road and down the embankment. Waddell told police she had shoulder pain from the crash, but refused treatment. Waddell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.