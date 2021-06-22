Blanton of Largo Capital secures $6.5 million for grocery-anchored property
Orlando, FL Benjamin Blanton, vice president of originations at Largo Capital, arranged $6.5 million in non-recourse financing for a grocery-anchored retail property. The asset, totaling 60,228 rentable s/f, continued its strong performance throughout COVID with YoY grocer store sales growth and 96%+ occupancy in 2020. Blanton secured a 25-year, fixed-rate, fully amortizing loan at competitive pricing on behalf of the borrower.nyrej.com