SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot a child in 2019 in Springfield has been found guilty. Tarvelle Williams, who was 30 at the time of the shooting, was found guilty on aggravated battery with a firearm and armed habitual habitual charges. At 8:19 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2019, police responded to a report of shots fired and a child not breathing in the 100 block of W. Laurel St.