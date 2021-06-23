Cancel
Wyoming State

Adopt a BLM wild horse at a pair of Wyoming events in July

By Penny Merryfield
CHEYENNE Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management will hold two Wyoming wild horse and burro adoption events in July featuring both untrained and trained horses. July 2, Wheatland Corrals: approximately 30 wild horses will be available at the new off-range corral’s second public adoption. The gates open at 8 a.m. and horses will be adopted on a first come, first served basis with the event scheduled to end at 3 p.m. Load out of horses will begin once all required paperwork is complete. Horses at the Wheatland Facility are untrained. The facility is located at 1005 North Wheatland highway in Wheatland, WY.

