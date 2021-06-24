Cancel
Korean Civil Service Rewards Taxman who Found USD 32M in Hidden Crypto

By Tim Alper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Korean tax service appears in a congratulatory mood after a series of swoops on high-band tax evaders unearthed millions of dollars worth of undisclosed crypto – and has rewarded a tax who uncovered a taxman dodger’s hidden USD 32.3m crypto stash. Per the Jose Ilbo, the National Tax...

