Colorado’s universal pre-K push starts with creating early childhood education department

The state of Colorado will create a new department next year focused on early childhood education and the task of setting up universal pre-K by 2023. On Wednesday at Plum Hill Preschool in Denver, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed HB21-1304, a bill he previously said will improve access to various funding sources and will open doors for quality preschool. Democratic Rep. Emily Sirota of Denver sponsored the bill, and said the new law will put resources under one roof.