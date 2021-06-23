The Global Scar Treatment Market To Be Backed By Technological Innovation In The Next Decade

In terms of revenue, the global optical brighteners market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2026. according to a new research report titled ‘Optical Brighteners Market – Global Industry Analysis, Value, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) In terms of value, the global optical brighteners market is expected to reach US$ 2,036 Mn by 2026. The market is driven by the rise in demand for optical brighteners in detergent products. The optical brighteners market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to the rapid increase in demand for optical brighteners in the cleaning sector in the region. Based on chemical, the stilbene segment held major share of the global optical brighteners market in 2017. However, the diphenyl pyrazoline segment is anticipated to expand significantly from 2018 to 2026.