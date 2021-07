Just as everyone predicted (not), the Montreal Canadiens can punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 1993 with a win on home ice in Game 6. The Vegas Golden Knights were the biggest semifinal favorites in 31 years (-460), but find themselves down 3-2 in the series as it shifts to Montreal. Puck drop between the Canadiens and Golden Knights is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.