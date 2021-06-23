Supreme Court limits police ability to conduct warrantless searches
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that police cannot "categorically" justify a warrantless entry into a misdemeanor suspect's home. In a mostly unanimous decision, the court found that the Fourth Amendment generally protects people from impromptu police searches. The case is one of several Fourth Amendment disputes the high court has heard in the past year. Justice Elena Kagan wrote the court's majority opinion. A number of justices also filed concurrences.gazette.com