Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

$220 million Oregon wildfire bill progresses despite 'defensible space' fears

By MATEUSZ PERKOWSKI Capital Press
La Grande Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM — A far-reaching bill aimed at reducing Oregon’s wildfire risks has passed a key budget-setting committee despite fears it could impose excessive restrictions on rural areas. The Joint Ways and Means Committee voted 14-9 to approve Senate Bill 762 with a do-pass recommendation on June 22, clearing the $220...

www.lagrandeobserver.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Central Oregon#Wildfire#Salem#Sb 762#Republicans#Democrats#D Scappoose#D Ashland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Senate
Related
Phoenix, AZkyma.com

Gov. Ducey signs $100 million wildfire bill

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill providing $100 million in funding to battle wildfires, and to respond to the damage they cause. The measure also creates a new force of more than 700 inmates to clear brush. Gov. Ducey called the measure an important step in bringing relief to rural communities already impacted by fire this y ear.
Oregon StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Oregon Governor Commutes Sentences of Dozens of Inmates Who Fought Wildfires

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has shaved time off the sentences of more than three dozen inmates who joined in firefighting efforts during devastating wildfires last year. Twenty-three prisoners are slated for release on July 22 as a result of Brown commuting their sentences, and an additional 18 prisoners had 12 months cut off their terms. The 41 prisoners were chosen from a group of 164, with eligibility contingent upon good behavior and a post-release housing plan. Liz Merah, a spokesperson for Brown, was quoted by The Oregonian saying the inmates had “bravely fought these wildfires, alongside civilian firefighters, and helped prevent further destruction and loss of life across the state.” More than 1 million acres of land across the state was scorched, and upward of 4,000 homes destroyed. “The governor recognizes that these adults in custody served our state in a time of crisis, and she believes they should be rewarded and acknowledged for their contribution to this historic firefighting response,” Merah said.
Salem, ORLa Grande Observer

Bailey's Bill reaches the finish line after difficult journey

SALEM — With several strokes of her pen, Gov. Kate Brown signed Bailey’s Bill into law. The bill, named for Weston-McEwen High School student Bailey Munck, increases penalties for criminal sexual contact with an underage victim if the offender was the victim’s teacher. Munck, now 17, testified to the Oregon Senate and House judiciary committees, telling of sexual abuse in 2019 during a volleyball road trip by Andrew DeYoe, an English teacher and also a scorekeeper for the volleyball team.
Oregon Statekpic

Oregon governor declares state of emergency due to 'imminent threat of wildfire'

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency "due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon." "On the heels of record-breaking high temperatures, much of the state is in high or extreme fire danger with red flag warnings in effect for hot, dry, windy conditions and dry thunderstorms," the governor's office said in a statement. "With the extended forecast in Oregon calling for unseasonably high temperatures with no rain in the forecast - and with 19 counties already in declared drought emergencies - the threat of wildfire in Oregon is imminent."
Oregon StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon reopens to state of emergency as wildfires heat up

(The Center Square) – Hours after its full reopening, Oregon is now in another state of emergency, as a 10,000-acre fire rips through its northern plains. Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Wednesday morning in response to the Wrentham Market Fire that began in Wasco County on Tuesday night. It grants the Oregon State Fire Marshal the power to redeploy firefighters from around the state to fight the blaze.
Oregon Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Wildfire in Oregon grows to 10,000 acres

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters on Wednesday tried to contain a wildfire that burned 10,000 acres near the farming community of Dufur, Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the fire, allowing the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to help local firefighters. Some 40 personnel, 12 fire engines engines and other resources were on the scene, authorities said.
Oregon StateLongview Daily News

Central Oregon wildfire grows, cities ban fireworks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters on Wednesday tried to contain a wildfire that burned 10,000 acres near the farming community of Dufur, Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the fire, allowing the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to help local firefighters. Some 40 personnel, 12 fire engines engines and other resources were on the scene, authorities said.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Smoke from Oregon wildfires to impact Willamette Valley this week

EUGENE, Ore. - Winds carried smoke from a wildfire burning on the Warms Springs Reservation over the Cascades and into the Willamette Valley. The S-503 Fire had burned at least 6,500 acres as of Monday morning. "Winds across the state have pushed some of the smoke over the Cascades and...
Oregon Statethechronicleonline.com

Wildfire Season: Central Oregon blaze, local burn bans

Smoke from a 6,700 acre wildfire on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Central Oregon is expected to drift into Columbia County and other parts of Western Oregon this week. The National Weather Service reports the smoke is drifting in from the southeast. "We're starting to get a couple phone...
Oregon StateColumbian

Oregon gov. invokes Emergency Conflagration Act for wildfire

PORTLAND — For the second time in a week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning in Wasco County. The governor’s declaration late Thursday allows for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters to assist local resources battling the fire.
California Stateklcc.org

Smoke from California wildfires moving in to Oregon

Smoke from the wildfires burning in Northern California is moving into Oregon. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for the Lakeview and Klamath Falls areas for at least the next several days. The smoke is coming from the 17,000-acre Lava Fire in Siskiyou County and from the Salt Fire north of Redding that started Wednesday.
Oregon Stateijpr.org

Oregon’s Big Wildfire Bill Seeing More Pushback Than Democrats Expected

As wildfires begin popping up across Oregon’s landscape and lawmakers in Salem rush to pass critical legislation in the waning days of the 2021 session, this year’s big bill aiming to address wildfire mitigation and carve out nearly $200 million in funding for new programs is seeing more pushback than Democrats in control of both chambers had previously thought.
Oregon StatePosted by
KGW

Fire crews busy battling large wildfires in Oregon

DUFUR, Ore. — Crews are working to contain a fire east of Dufur called the Wrentham Market Fire. As of Thursday, it has burned about 10,000 acres and crews have it 38% contained. Those firefighters are dealing with a lot between the dry weather, heat and wind. Heading into the...
Oregon StateKATU.com

The ins and outs of Oregon's big wildfire bill

PORTLAND, Ore. — In 2020, roughly 4,000 homes and one million acres were burned in Oregon wildfires. As this legislative session wraps up, two guests join Your Voice Your Vote to discuss Senate Bill 762, which focuses on addressing Oregon’s wildfire risk. State Senator Jeff Golden has been leading the way on this bill. He is also joined by the President of the Oregon Property Owner’s Association Dave Hunnicutt.